OPEN HOUSE: Tour the St. Jude Dream Home for free!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Indian Trail is open to visitors! Weekend only open houses are being held leading up to when the Dream Home is given away live on WBTV on October 17.
The custom built, modern farmhouse-style home is currently staged with furniture from Ashley Home Store. It is truly a “dream home” with all the custom features, custom cabinetry and high-end appliances. There is also an amazing outdoor living space with a fireplace.
Another highlight is “Michael’s Mystery Suite,” designed by Extreme Home Makeover Designer Michal Maloney.
Here are the hours for the open houses:
Weekends only through October 13th.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Enter 1800 Lawyers Road, Indian Trial, NC into your GPS.
While you’re at the dream home sign up to win a 10-thousand dollar furniture shopping spree from Ashley Home Store.
Tickets to win the Dream Home sold out so you helped raise 1.7 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Make sure to watch WBTV on October 17 at 7 p.m. when we announce the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home live on WBTV.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.