NC State suspends faculty member amid reports of ‘inappropriate language’ in classroom

“Ever since the first day of class we’ve had this back and forth with the professor where either he’s really condescending or he’s really rude or something like that, but I feel like that comment really crossed the line,” said Hakque. “So I was just like, ‘Why are we putting up with this?’ I just told him like, instead of being condescending maybe you should just do your job and teach us and that’s all I said and everybody just started clapping.”