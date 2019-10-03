Medic: Person seriously injured in reported accident involving bicycle, vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in an accident reportedly involving a bicycle and a vehicle in Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near the intersection of West 12th Street and North Graham Street.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
There’s no word on what happened in the accident, the injured person’s condition or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
