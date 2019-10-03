Fox tests positive for rabies in Mint Hill, 12th confirmed case of 2019 in Mecklenburg County

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a fox tested positive for rabies in Mint Hill, representing the 12th confirmed case in Mecklenburg County of 2019.
According to the Mint Hill Police Department, officers were called to Truelight Church Road on Sept. 29 in reference to a fox believed to be rabid.
when officers arrived, they found the animal, which was displaying signs of being ill. CMPD Animal Care and Control was contacted and was able to take control of and remove the animal.
The fox has since been tested and it was reported Wednesday that the animal was indeed rabid.
At this time, officials believe there was no human or domesticated animal exposure to this animal. If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.
According to the Mecklenburg County Health Department this is the 12th positive case of rabies in Mecklenburg County this year and the 5th in the 28227 zip code, which includes Mint Hill.
