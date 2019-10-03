Former Duke standout Jay Bilas shares his take on whether student-athletes should get paid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a growing push to allow your favorite NCAA student-athletes to be paid. It’s been such a hot issue, federal and state lawmakers for the Carolinas are now stepping in to make sure the athletes can receive endorsements despite the NCAA’s wishes.
This is all a domino effect stemming from a major play with California Governor Gavin Newsom. He signed a bill into law making California the first state where NCAA athletes can profit from his or her name.
Now, North Carolina lawmakers are trying to follow suit.
“The easiest thing for the NCAA to do is say everybody can do it, then you have a level playing field," said Jay Bilas, a former basketball standout for Duke.
He now works for ESPN calling NCAA basketball games. It’s clear where he stands on the movement.
“Money and love of the game are not mutually exclusive,” said Bilas.
The NCAA is a billion-dollar business that brings in more money than the NBA or MLB according to Bilas. However, those who run the association aren’t budging for now.
“It’s not this idea that you have a bidding war for athletes. They have that now with scholarships and facilities and all the spending that they’re doing to attract players. What’s the difference?” asked Bilas.
There are stern rules on the type of benefits athletes can receive. These are regulations that don’t apply to students outside of athletics.
“They get an opportunity to represent their school, they get this, they get that, they get food, things like that. I look at it as what they’re allowed. One thing that athletes get that no one else gets, is they get restricted,” said Bilas.
California isn’t the only state trying to back athletes. Lawmakers in South Carolina and New York are also working on legislation, so players no longer are forced to take a discount.
Some are worried this will impact the competitive nature of college sports.
"Now you’ve got college teams going on shows like “Hard Knocks”. Where they’re going behind the scenes then and the players don’t get any compensation. So I think - I don’t think - I know there’s a fundamental unfairness there,” said Bilas.
The NCAA released a statement on the new law in California stating, “It is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair-and-level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide."
US Congressman Mark Walker who represents North Carolina’s District 6 says he’s not going to sit back and wait for the NCAA to make a move.
He’s drafted a bill on the federal level called the Student-Athlete Equity Act. This way, all players in every state can qualify for compensation.
“It’s very frustrating because the NCAA, for a couple of years, have been promising me and I’m sure many others for years that they would try to do their best to resolve this, but there’s been little or no movement on that side,” said the congressman in an over-the-phone interview.
The truth is, less than 2 percent of college athletes make it to the pros.
So, maximizing opportunities in the marketplace makes sense to the congressman.
“It may be some small town or backup quarterback or volleyball player who wants to go out and make a $100 for an appearance fee. He or she should be allowed to do that. That’s none of the NCAA’s business,” Congressman Walker said.
“The same discussion was had in regard to the Olympics. At one time, Olympians were strict amateur and if they took a nickel, they were disqualified from competition. People said that second Olympic athletes were paid, the Olympic would cease to exist. No one will watch it, it will go away. We’ve got pros in the Olympics now and it’s as popular as ever and profitable as ever,” said Bilas.
Congressman Walker says he’s waiting for more co-sponsors to back his bill so it can go onto to the House and eventually be signed into law.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.