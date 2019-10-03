Fmr. Marine admits involvement in fellow Marine’s fentanyl death

Corporal Mark Mambulao and Villegas were at a party in Richlands on April 14, 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, when Villegas gave Mambulao pills that he and Sgt. Anthony Tognietti had purchased over the dark web. The pills had been advertised as oxycodone laced with fentanyl, an opiate that can be lethal even in small doses.