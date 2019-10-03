Felon from Rowan County sentenced to 92 months prison for gun possession

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan county resident was sentenced September 27 in federal court in Greensboro for knowingly possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Lamichael Donell Feamster, age 27, of Salisbury, was sentenced to a 92 month term of imprisonment by Senior United States District Judge N. Carlton Tilley, Jr. In addition to prison time, Feamster was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $100.00.
Feamster pleaded guilty on July 8, 2019 to knowing possession of a 9mm handgun even though he had previously been convicted of a felony offense punishable by imprisonment for more than one year.
Court records show that on July 16, 2018, officers with the Salisbury Police Department attempted to serve Feamster with an outstanding warrant for arrest at a residence in Salisbury. When they arrived, Feamster was standing on the sidewalk near the rear of the apartment. When instructed to walk toward the officers, Feamster instead fled into the apartment, where he was apprehended soon after.
During Feamster’s arrest, a silver 9mm SSCY Industries handgun fell out of his waistband. The firearm had been reported stolen in May of 2018. Detectives reviewed video surveillance footage of the incident in which the firearm was stolen and positively identified him from the video footage.
Feamster has a 2014 conviction for felony eluding arrest, which resulted in a term of imprisonment of 7 to 18 months.
The case was investigated by the Salisbury Police Department and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.