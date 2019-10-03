Fall temperatures returning, rain not as likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After breaking the all-time high temperature for October today, not to mention the hottest day of the year for 2019, say hello to our Wednesday high temperature of 99 degrees.
Fortunately we expect to cool off Thursday to a more pleasant 97 degrees, so take heart. Ok, little humor there, very little. A long-awaited cold front will arrive on Friday and the cool air packed in behind it will show up Saturday, and boy will it?!
Highs will plummet into the 70s and expect them to stay there well into next week.
So with that checked off the list, what about rainfall? Unfortunately the news not nearly as promising there with diminishing chances of any substantial rain during the first couple days of next week. It looked more promising a few days ago, but latest data shows the system drying up by then.
So let’s dwell on the positive and the pretty weekend ahead with delightful temperatures!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
