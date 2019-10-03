Elementary school student from Wilmington lands role on new Netflix show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gavin Munn, 10, a fifth grade student at Ogden Elementary, recently landed roles on two television shows.
Acting since age 5, Munn has worked on major theatrical films, top rated TV shows, nationally viewed commercials and performed on stage in theater productions.
The child actor can be seen as a series regular on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones and on Netflix’s Raising Dion, which premiers Oct. 4.
He has already worked alongside actors including Zac Efron, John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine.
Munn joined WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski today on WECT News First at Four to talk about his acting career and his role on Raising Dion.
