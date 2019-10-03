Detours planned for construction of I-77 noise wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers headed to uptown Charlotte from the north may run into a few detours along the way.
The 11B Exit ramp will be closed from I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound starting Thursday, Oct. 3 as crews work to build a new noise wall.
The noise wall will be adjacent to the ramp.
Traffic will be redirected to Exit 10C at West 5th Street, then veered westbound to the I-277 entrance ramp at West 12th Street to access westbound I-277.
Drivers should note that Exit 11A from I-77 southbound to the I-277 inner loop will remain open.
Those taking this route should expect this delay for approximately two months, according to traffic officials. Click here for more.
