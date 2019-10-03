Chester Co. schools launch pilot program to help avoid ‘hangry’ students

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pilot program at one Chester County high school is making sure students don’t go without the first meal of the day.
It’s called the “Second Chance Breakfast” program, and it’s offered to students at Lewisville High School between their first and second blocks of the day.
“When they come out the door, they’re ready,” said Latoya Clifton, the Student Nutrition Operator.
Clifton is usually set up at the end of one of the school’s hallways at a grab-and-go cart. In between blocks, students use ID cards to scan for their items, and then they take their breakfast to class.
“I think the kids like breakfast off the cart better than breakfast in the cafeteria,” said Lewisville Principal Tammy Snipes.
While breakfast is still available before school, the district’s Director of Nutrition Services Shana Catoe says the numbers showed not everyone was eating it.
“We weren’t breaking 100 [students],” said Catoe. “We’re doing 160 to 175 now.”
That’s at least 60 more students of the 382 who attend the high school. Catoe says it’s all thanks to the cart that gives students who missed the free breakfast before school starts - a second chance.
“If a child comes in and eats breakfast in the morning, then they can’t get another breakfast for free, but they can pay for breakfast if they would like a second breakfast,” added Catoe.
Catoe says a second breakfast costs a $1.50. Today’s "Second Chance Breakfast" included a blueberry muffin, fruit, a cheese stick and milk or a parfait that included those same food groups. Catoe adds Chester County’s poverty level qualifies all of the district’s students for free breakfast and lunch under the USDA.
She believes the cart makes sure if someone’s late, or if they participate in dual enrollment college programs offsite, they don’t have to stay hungry.
“Not only that, it helps with test scores, it helps with attendance of school, with behavior - just making the student overall a better student and ready for the school day,” said Catoe.
So how do the students feel? They just made a video showing the difference between a quote “hangry” student, and one who got a second chance breakfast. You can watch that below:
“I think the video was hilarious, and it is definitely true,” said senior student, Arkia Stroud. “Hangry students is a thing-- I’ve been one before! But not anymore because of the Second Chance Breakfast.”
Catoe says they’d like to have this program in every Chester County Middle and High School by January. They’re working on a similar program for the elementary schools, too.
She adds while the idea of a Second Chance Breakfast is not a new thing across the country, it’s new to the district and she believes it’s something many other districts could benefit from, as well.
