Charlotte police need public’s help in solving month-old homicide case in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need your help to solve a homicide in the University area.
It’s been about one month since 19-year-old Christian Estes was shot and killed at a college party, on Rebecca Bailey Drive near UNC Charlotte’s campus.
Christian’s mother, Latoya Woodward, is also still searching for answers. She said her whole family is living in fear and they haven’t been able to enjoy life because Christian is gone.
“If you’re man enough to shoot a gun, you should be man enough to come forward,” said Woodward.
A strong statement from a mother who lost her part of her world.
“I pray on a daily basis that God gives me peace. It’s a hard task for me and it’s a hard task for his siblings," Woodward continued.
Latoya Woodward isn’t the only one suffering the loss of her son. Christian was father to a 10-month old baby girl and a brother to five siblings.
“He was determined to be a millionaire before he turned 21. So that was something that he was always enthused about, always motivated to do something to better himself. He always wanted his friends to be on that level," said Woodward.
With a dream of being an entrepreneur, his goal was to one day buy a building and sell cars for a living. Those dreams were cut short on the night of Aug. 31.
Police say Christian was at a college party when an argument broke out nearby. Moments later, bullets started flying.
Christian was one of four people shot, but he was the only one who didn’t make it. Officers say as many as 60 people were at that party, but their leads are drying up.
“I forgive the person that has done this, and I feel like there needs to be an accountability of your actions," Woodward said.
Police say if you have information, even if it’s something small they want to hear from you. Call Crimestoppers 704-334-1600.
