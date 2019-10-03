Another record high temperature today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a heat-pump high pressure system firmly in control of the weather for the Carolinas and much of the eastern half of the nation, more record high temperatures are in the forecast.
I’m forecasting a return to record-breaking heat in the upper 90s this afternoon before we back off just a tad on to the middle 90s on Friday. The record for today is 91°, set in 1986 and that will be eclipsed by lunchtime.
It is possible that we could actually rise a little above 99° this afternoon. If that were to happen in Charlotte, that would allow for the all-time record high for the month of October – which was established Wednesday – to also be eclipsed. Stay tuned!
If you are counting, so far for 2019, we have had 83 days with 90° or hotter temperatures.
The record is 88 days of 90° or better set in 1954. So, with two more days of high heat in the forecast, it will be a close call on that record, but we’ll likely fall just short.
A cold front will move through the region on Friday, gradually bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas by the weekend. At this point, I’m forecasting low to mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80° on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected both days of the weekend.
As for much-needed rain, there’s little chance for any through Sunday, though a more important front looks to arrive late Monday bringing with it at least a chance for a few showers followed by more cool air.
Keep cool and hold on for the weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.