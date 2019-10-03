Another day of intense heat, and another record broken

Shortly after 3 p.m., Charlotte was at 98°. This is the 5th day in a row of record-setting temperatures, and 7 of the last 8 days have featured record-setting high temperatures. We have now had 84 days with high temperature at 90° or hotter for 2019, and we look to be back in the 90s for Friday, which would be day 85. The record number of 90° or hotter temperatures in a year is 88 days set in 1954.