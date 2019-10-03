Another day of intense heat, and another record broken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Thursday, October 3, we have already broken the previous record of 91° set on October 3, 1986, as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 90s.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Charlotte was at 98°. This is the 5th day in a row of record-setting temperatures, and 7 of the last 8 days have featured record-setting high temperatures. We have now had 84 days with high temperature at 90° or hotter for 2019, and we look to be back in the 90s for Friday, which would be day 85. The record number of 90° or hotter temperatures in a year is 88 days set in 1954.
A cold front will move across the region tonight into early Friday, yet cooler air will not be felt until this weekend. Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 94°. There will be a chance for a stray shower in the mountains, yet most of us will stay dry. Friday night will feature increasing clouds, as cooler air returns, with overnight low temperatures around 60° by Saturday morning.
This weekend will feature milder temperatures, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees. There is a chance for a stray shower or two on Saturday, yet again most of us will stay dry.
Sunday morning will start off with a cool morning low of 58 degrees, with temperatures warming to 79 degrees for Sunday afternoon, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be isolated at best, yet another cold front will move through the region Sunday night into early Monday, with rain chances increasing for Monday.
Monday will start off next week, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, with high temperatures around 78 degrees. A few isolated rain showers will linger into Tuesday, with high temperatures around 73 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will feature high temperatures around 75 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.
Extended weather models really don’t show a good soaking rain until around Saturday, October 12, yet that is still far enough out, that there is not a lot of confidence with that. The Drought Monitor came out with it’s latest update today, and shows the “moderate drought” has expanded across the Carolinas, and a few counties in the WBTV viewing area are now under a “severe drought”, which includes Gaston County, NC, and York and Chester Counties in SC.
It’s been 20 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 41 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). The drought issues look to persist through next week.
Milder temperatures are right around the corner!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.