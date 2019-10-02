7-year-old found dead inside NC home, multiple arrests expected

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Homicide detectives are investigating Wednesday morning after a 7-year-old child was found dead inside a Fayetteville home.
Officers responded to a home in the 1500-block of Sisal Drive at 4:42 a.m. after a relative of the child called 911.
Once inside the home, police and EMS found the child and pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner following an autopsy.
A neighbor told CBS 17 that three people live in the home where police are investigating.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
Police said more than one person has been arrested in the case and those details will be released Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.