Team Automotive to open call center in downtown Salisbury
Team Automotive will convert the property at 316 and 322 Depot St. into a call center, accounting offices and executive offices. (Source: (David Whisenant-WBTV))
By David Whisenant | October 2, 2019 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 9:39 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Team Automotive Group plans to open a new call center in downtown Salisbury that will create 19 new jobs and 25 “in-direct” jobs after the Salisbury City Council approved a $10,000 investment request.

The center, which will also house executive offices, is located at 316-322 Depot Street, across from the Salisbury Train Station. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project will be a potential $400,000 investment in downtown Salisbury with an estimated $28,000 in new tax revenue over the next 10 years.

Team Automotive Group owns Team Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac and is operated by the Dillard family.

