Team Automotive to open call center in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Team Automotive Group plans to open a new call center in downtown Salisbury that will create 19 new jobs and 25 “in-direct” jobs after the Salisbury City Council approved a $10,000 investment request.
The center, which will also house executive offices, is located at 316-322 Depot Street, across from the Salisbury Train Station. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The project will be a potential $400,000 investment in downtown Salisbury with an estimated $28,000 in new tax revenue over the next 10 years.
Team Automotive Group owns Team Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac and is operated by the Dillard family.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.