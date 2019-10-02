State releases SC district report cards, Chester and Chesterfield Co. Schools fall short

“We are proud of all the hard work put forth this past year by teachers, principals, and district staff, along with parents and the community, in our efforts to increase student achievement in the Chester County School (CCSD) District. It truly takes collaboration, communication, and cooperation to come together as stakeholders working towards a common goal for all students. The CSI and Priority Schools each increased their School Report Card overall rating, and we are very pleased for this turnaround. Several schools across the district not only increased their overall rating, but some increased by 2 or more levels. We plan to continue to work hard so that every school in the CCSD obtains positive ratings next year on the School Report Cards.”