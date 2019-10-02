State releases SC district report cards, Chester and Chesterfield Co. Schools fall short

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education has released their statewide district report cards for how our schools did in the 2018-2019 school year. They grade things like student academic performance and how safe your kids feel at school.
When the state asked parents to talk to their kids about how safe they felt at our schools, almost all of our districts were at or above average reporting kids do feel safe. But when it came to reporting academic performance, two of our districts fell short.
“I want my kids to feel like they are safe and nothing is going to happen to them," says parent, John Beck.
School safety tops the list for Beck. Which is good news for him as his kid’s district, Rock Hill Schools, and all our local districts scored an at or around 85 percent when it came to kids feeling safe at school. But that’s just one of the areas the South Carolina annual district report cards look at.
“Obviously I always wonder whatever happened to that other 15 percent, but 85 is a good number," says Beck. “Academics obviously is very important but I think it takes second priority to that.”
But for parent Samantha Padua, how the districts scored in academics is a big factor in choosing a district soon for her toddler.
“I’m still looking since I do have a 2 year old," says Padua.
Here’s how our districts scored in academic performance comparing English and Math.
All four of the York districts plus Lancaster had excellent to average ratings, with exceptions in certain districts at the elementary level where some had borderline below-average performance. A district scoring in the 30 percentile at any school level falls into the unsatisfactory category.
According to the report. the index scores that determine ratings are specific to the school level. They use this example; an overall index score of 38 is assigned a rating of Below Average for an elementary school, Average for a middle school, and Unsatisfactory for a high school. The rating score ranges and cut scores are displayed in the table below.
The unsatisfactory category is where Chester and Chesterfield County Schools landed. That grade is a repeat from last year.
Chesterfield County Schools Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin says this year’s scores show improvement from last year.
“We are making faster progress than the state is at improving our scores," Goodwin mentioned on the phone during an interview.
Goodwin also says he’s proud of the score the district was given when it comes to career readiness and prepping for college and the workforce.
Chester Schools provided a statement to WBTV Wednesday evening.
“We are proud of all the hard work put forth this past year by teachers, principals, and district staff, along with parents and the community, in our efforts to increase student achievement in the Chester County School (CCSD) District. It truly takes collaboration, communication, and cooperation to come together as stakeholders working towards a common goal for all students. The CSI and Priority Schools each increased their School Report Card overall rating, and we are very pleased for this turnaround. Several schools across the district not only increased their overall rating, but some increased by 2 or more levels. We plan to continue to work hard so that every school in the CCSD obtains positive ratings next year on the School Report Cards.”
Both Chester and Chesterfield have seen slight improvements percentage-wise on performance, but not enough to get them to the completely out of the unsatisfactory category.
Statewide, our schools scored average performances at the elementary and middle school levels, but below average for high school.
South Carolina’s Charter schools are also grouped into their own district altogether. When it came to student academics, their scores were right at the average, but when it came to school safety, kids overall felt safer and felt like their teachers and staff prevent bullying at their school compared to all our local public districts.
