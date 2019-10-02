Record breaking heat today and tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a heat-pump high pressure system firmly in control of the weather for the Carolinas and much of the eastern half of the nation, more record high temperatures are in the forecast.
I’m forecasting a return to record-breaking heat in the middle 90s today and even hotter upper 90s Thursday before we back off just a tad on Friday. Keep in mind, the heat index during the afternoon hours both today and Thursday will be near 100°.
So far for 2019, we have had 82 days with 90° or hotter temperatures, and the record is 88 days of 90° or better set in 1954. So, with three more days of high heat in the forecast, it will be a close call on that record, but we’ll likely fall just short.
A cold front will move through the region on Friday, gradually bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas. At this point, I’m forecasting low to mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected both days of the weekend.
As for much-needed rain, there’s little chance for any through Sunday, though a more important front looks to arrive late Monday bringing with it at least a chance for some showers followed by more cool air.
Keep cool and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
