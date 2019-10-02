Pedestrian fatally struck in SC

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Chester County Tuesday night.
Highway Patrol says the fatal accident happened on SC 72 near Craig Brow Circle, which is 2.5 miles east of the town of Chester.
Troopers say a man was driving a 2001 Hyundai SUV when he struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was not hurt.
Details surrounding how the crash happened were not provided.
