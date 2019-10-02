One person seriously injured in reported shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a reported shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near the intersection of Hovis Road and South Hoskins Road.
Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials did not provided any information about anyone else involved in the incident.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting, any arrests or suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
