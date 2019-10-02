Man sentenced to 78-100 years in prison for 2017 deadly shootout in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Raleigh man has been sentenced to 78-100 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on a number of charges stemming from a 2017 deadly shootout in Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County jury found 45-year-old Terry Lamont Moore guilty on charges from the incident that happened on Painter Lane in Lincolnton on May 6, 2017.
Moore was found guilty on one count of attempted first degree murder, four counts of attempted armed robbery, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in operation, one count of possession of a firearm by a felo and one count of conspiracy.
Moore, 54-year-old Vickie Asbury Currence and 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough went to the home on Painter Lane under the pretense of selling guns, but with the intention of committing robbery. The two men went into the home and held two people on the floor at gunpoint. That’s when a shootout happened with Moore and Yarborough backing out of the home exchanging gunfire with the victim. Yarborough was shot and killed while Moore and Currence fled the scene in a car.
Currence is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in March 2019 of aiding and abetting armed robbery.
The Superior Court sentenced Moore to an active prison term of a minimum 941 months to a maximum of 1,203 months. He was takento Piedmont Correctional Institute to begin serving the sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Kyle Smith was the prosecutor in the case and First Sergeant Richard Calhoun was the lead detective.
“With this sentence, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the people of Lincoln County sent a clear message that this type of activity will not be tolerated in our community,” Calhoun said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.