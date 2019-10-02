Joint traffic safety initiative announced in York County after record fatal wrecks in 2019

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - This year, York County has had 42 deadly crashes, as compared to 28 in the same time period last year.
Troopers have already stepped up patrols on US 21, SC HWY 5, SC 322, SC 49, Paraham Road and I-77.
The York County Sheriff’s Office is now working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on a joint traffic safety initiative.
“If this pace continues, we’re going to be close to doubling the number of fatalities we had over last year,” Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said.
One problem is an under-resourced local patrol.
“This county is slated for approximately 44 troopers and we have less than 20,” Solicitor Brackett said.
Solicitor Brackett has plans to pay troopers from nearby counties to work in York County on their off days.
“I have identified a source of revenue and I’m offering money for overtime," he said.
The troopers would come from Troop Four which includes Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Lancaster and Union counties.
It will add to success they're already seeing with their latest safety initiative.
“Right at a thousand more citations have been written just in the last two weeks,” SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The sheriff’s office is also doing its part thanks to a new grant from the state for more than $200,000.
It will allow the office to assign two deputies to work solely on traffic.
“When they get in their cars it won’t be answering burglaries, it will be more traffic enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
The initiative will be active for as long as it takes.
“We are deadly serious about it because it’s a deadly issue,” Solicitor Brackett said.
In addition to this, he says they will be calling on the legislature to provide funding for more state highway patrol officers.
