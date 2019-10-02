Is the shingles shot worth it?

About one of every three people in the U.S. will develop shingles. It’s a viral infection that causes a painful rash that blisters. It’s caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. So if you had chickenpox, you can get shingles. Your risk of getting it increases as you age which is why it’s recommended those 50 and older get a shingles vaccine. But be warned, many people pay a price for the prevention.