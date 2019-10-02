Iredell-Statesville Schools postpone, cancel, or move after school outdoor activities due to heat

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - With record breaking heat for early October, at least one school system has made some changes to keep students safe. Iredell-Statesville schools canceled or postponed all after school activities that were scheduled for outside on Wednesday and Thursday prior to 6:30 pm.
“If you’re going to have any activities, move them to the later part of the day," said ISS Assistant Superintendent Richard Armstrong, Jr.
Armstrong, Jr. says it’s simply about keeping students safe by keeping them off the playing fields during the hottest part of the day.
“Our athletic trainers felt like that was a time that would be safe," he said.
By 12:15 on Wednesday afternoon, it was already over 90 degrees in downtown Statesville.
“I’m over the heat," said Pat Mitchell. “I’m from Virginia, I like the seasons, I like the fall weather and I’m just hoping we have some.”
Pat and coworker Crystal Chaney found a little breeze and some shade for a break from work. They say the school system decision to push back outdoor activities for Wednesday and Thursday sounds reasonable.
“I think it’s a good thing, I suppose," Crystal said.
“I don’t have children in school, maybe the parents would have more opportunity to participate too if they were able to," added Pat.
The assistant superintendent said not everyone likes the decision, but he says safety is the top priority.
“Coaches don’t always agree with my decisions," Armstrong said, "but at the end of the day, my first priority is that every child arrives back home the way the parents dropped them off.”
Armstrong also pointed out that when activities do take place at 6:30 or later, there are special precautions in place to put athletes in cold water or ice if they need to be cooled down quickly.
