Helicopter with giant saw used for tree trimming in prep for winter

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - Blue Ridge Energy needed some trim work done to trees along power lines across its service area in the Foothills and Mountains.
The problem was how much work was needed and accessibility in some spots. The answer to that problem was to attack the issue from the air.
A helicopter with a 27-foot saw assembly, hanging 90 feet below the chopper itself, was called in. Treeline Helicopters of Virginia have been doing that kind of work for years.
Pilot Chance Lail says he has been on many missions and says it is actually safer to trim trees in some areas using the helicopter than depending on ground crews. Blue Ridge Energy Arborist Zach Benfield agreed with that and said it also is cost effective.
The alternative to using the aerial help would be putting dozens of crews in the field, climbing trees and working for weeks. An experienced pilot in a helicopter can do it better, he said.
“What would take a month to do, he can do in a day and a half,” he said.
The sight of the helicopter with the giant saw hanging down and trimming big trees like they were mailbox shrubbery brought folks out of their homes and businesses to get a glimpse of the operation.
“This is wild,” said one man.
“They doing some cutting for sure,” said another.
Lail finished up his Caldwell County leg of the job by mid-day, then headed off to the mountains.
