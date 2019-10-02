Heavy equipment vehicle flips, closes road in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say a heavy equipment vehicle flipped, closing a road in Fort Mill Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, all lanes of US-21 between 160 and Coltharp Road are shut down until further notice due to the incident.
Traffic is being redirected and drivers should expect increased traffic congestion in the area.
Police advise drivers to please try to avoid that area if possible.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
