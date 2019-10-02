The heat rolls on - and we broke an all-time Oct. record high!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The old high for today was 92°. That was set back in 1986. Today, we beat that high by 1pm! Then we broke an all-time October record when we hit 99°!
The heat will show its teeth for one more day. Thursday is another potentially record-breaking day. The old record for tomorrow’s date is 91°. We might break that by lunchtime. We are headed for an afternoon high in the upper 90s. Yes, it will be humid again too.
How about some good news? That should be the last of the record-breaking days…
Friday will bring the arrival of a cold front. It will still get hot, with highs in the low 90s. However, the old record is 95°. That one will be a little harder to break. Either way, it will still be hot.
The weekend is a whole different story! After the front moves through (which unfortunately brings very little chance for rain), it will bring a more fall-like air mass in for the Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend and it should remain dry.
It has looked like our best chance for rain would come on Monday and Tuesday. With each model run, it looks like our chances are getting lower and lower. We can hope for the best but as of now, it looks like a 30% chance at best.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.