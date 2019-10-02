Friends hope for justice after hit and run claims life of 29-year-old in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of the 29-year-old man killed in a hit and run incident in Iredell County last Saturday are hoping the driver responsible is brought to justice.
Troopers believe Zachary Turner was walking along the southbound shoulder of I-77 South Saturday morning when he was hit by a car. Turner died of his injuries.
Friends and colleagues said they worked with Turner at Café 100 in Huntersville. They explained that the restaurant is small and the employees have a tight bond.
“The café is a family. It always has been. We take care of each other and Zach was like the fun uncle,” explained Gabriel Hovis, an employee at the café.
Hovis described Turner as a “good man” who was understanding and wise beyond his years. Steven Williams, another employee at the restaurant, said Turner was someone who was always positive.
“With Zach, there was only ever positivity and you’re not gonna be able to replace that. You’re not gonna find that anywhere else and it’s been taken,” said Williams in a phone interview with WBTV.
Hovis said the Café 100 staff learned about Turner’s death just hours after it happened.
“It got harder and harder to keep working,” said Hovis. “It happened at 6:15 a.m. Everyone knew by 3 p.m. and that’s when pretty much the day just stopped.”
He said some employees were upset and others were angry.
Turner’s mother penned a statement saying in part,
An investigation into Turner’s death is now underway.
Troopers are now looking for a white 2006-2009 Volkswagen Golf which may have damage to the front, right side or undercarriage.
Turner’s friend think that finding the person responsible for hitting and killing their colleague is of the utmost importance.
“It means everything. We would drop everything if it meant we could get together and just find them,” said Hovis.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center anytime at 828-466-5500.
