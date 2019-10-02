Four students injured in crash near Parkwood High School in Monroe

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four students were injured in a crash near Parkwood High School in Monroe Tuesday, according to officials with Union County Public Schools.
The wreck happened before 4 p.m. on the 3600 block of Crow Road, near Luther Lane and less than two miles from the school. School officials said the four students suffered serious injuries, but did not have more information.
The students’ names have not been released.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.
