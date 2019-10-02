Former congressman, NCGOP chair Hayes pleads guilty in federal corruption case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Robin Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI in federal court late Wednesday morning.
Hayes, a former congressman and chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, was indicted by a grand jury in March on charges related to a political corruption investigation.
Prosecutors allege that Hayes, as NCGOP chairman, agreed to help a billionaire businessman funnel money through the party to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey as part of an effort on the part of the businessman to bribe Causey.
Causey was cooperating with federal investigators and made recordings of meetings and conversations he had with Hayes and the businessman.
Late last week, prosecutors filed paperwork indicating Hayes would plead guilty in the case.
On Wednesday, Hayes entered a guilty plea to one count of making false statements to the FBI during the investigation. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other four charges on which Hayes was indicted as part of a plea deal.
Also as part of the deal, Hayes must cooperate with prosecutors and provide truthful information if asked to do so.
Hayes will be sentenced at a later date.
As Hayes pleaded guilty, a motion from his co-defendant, billionaire Greg Lindberg, remains pending to dismiss his charges. Lindberg pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.
Two other co-defendants in the case, both of whom worked for Lindberg, have also pleaded not guilty.
