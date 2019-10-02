Forever Family: Mother adopts five children in foster care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I was over the moon with excitement to write about this week’s Forever Family segment. Not just because adoption success stories are beautiful and full of promise, but also because I personally have been blessed enough to watch their story unfold over the last three years.
I remember the first time I met the Ball family. They had just completed training and were eagerly awaiting and anticipating meeting this sibling set of five. I remember hearing the nervous excited energy in Teresa’s voice as she shared her fears and her anticipation of meeting these five blonde haired beautiful children. I remember the first time I saw them all together across the parking lot at an event. They carried multiple bags, tried desperately to organize the chaos while attempting to wrangle so many small children to a foster family event. Their eyes were adorned with dark, tired circles and their voices sounded weary but committed.
Months passed and we saw them struggle and navigate not just parenting five children under the age of 6, but the unique journey of parenting children from trauma. We saw them advocate for appointments and therapies to help these children grow and flourish. We heard their children slowly start to love and trust them and finally say, “I love you mom and dad.”
We cheered the Ball family along because we knew what they were doing was exhausting and difficult, but also extraordinary and beautiful. We celebrated with them at their adoption party and came with gifts and cards filled with encouragement for this new family that was officially together. We sat in awe during this interview to hear their remarkable story of taking five small children and creating a cohesive family. A family where there was no more abuse and no more neglect. A home filled with unconditional love, not just from Teresa and Steve but their grown children as well.
We heard them three years later tell an incredible story of hope as they shared with others the journey of adopting from foster care and the beauty they created from brokenness. I love how Teresa stated in her interview that “more people could do this, you are stronger than you think you are.” Ball family it is your strength that changed the trajectory for not just the five children who you opened your home and hearts to, but you also changed a community around you who witnessed your adoption story. Ball family we are proud and thankful to know you, we have been blessed to see your story unfold.
Most importantly, we are excited to see where you and your sweet children will go, what you will do and how you will empower others to find strength and courage to create beauty from brokenness.
This article was written by Ashley McKinley. the Program Development Director and North Carolina Forever Families Coordinator with Seven Homes Inc.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.