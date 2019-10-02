Forever Family: Mother adopts five children in foster care

We heard them three years later tell an incredible story of hope as they shared with others the journey of adopting from foster care and the beauty they created from brokenness. I love how Teresa stated in her interview that “more people could do this, you are stronger than you think you are.” Ball family it is your strength that changed the trajectory for not just the five children who you opened your home and hearts to, but you also changed a community around you who witnessed your adoption story. Ball family we are proud and thankful to know you, we have been blessed to see your story unfold.