FedEx truck catches fire, causes traffic problems on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FedEx truck caught fire on I-485 Tuesday morning, causing some traffic problems.
Department of Transportation officials said the incident happened on the inner loop of I-485 near mile marker 12, which is just before the Moores Chapel Road exit. DOT said two of the three lanes were closed as crews worked at the scene.
Video provided to WBTV via Twitter from a driver shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the truck as he passed by.
Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.
