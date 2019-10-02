Family cat fights, kills raccoon, 12th rabies case confirmed in Gaston Co.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a family cat fought with and killed a raccoon that tested positive for rabies, marking Gaston County’s 12th confirmed case in 2019.
According to Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement, officials received a call from Sugar Lane in Gastonia on Sunday around 7:45 p.m.
The call was in reference to possible rabid animal, after a family cat fought with a raccoon. The raccoon was killed during this incident.
Animal Care and Enforcement specialists investigated the incident. The raccoon was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh and on Tuesday, tested positive for rabies.
The 12-year-old cat on Sugar Lane did have the required rabies vaccinations; however, the cat was seriously injured during the fight and ran off.
The cat from later returned home and received its rabies booster from a veterinarian licensed in NC.
Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area of Sugar Lane to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.
Police are stressing the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for pets, as this incident marks the 12th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.