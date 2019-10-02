Failing to stop at stop sign leads to recovery of stolen SUV

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - When the driver of a stolen SUV failed to stop at a stop sign, it got the attention of a Salisbury police officer, and that eventually led to an arrest.
The incident happened on Tuesday night just after 11:30.
According to the report, an officer spotted the driver of a gold 2005 GMC Yukon drive through the stop sign at Arlington Street and Old Concord Road. When the officer attempted to stop the Yukon, the driver sped off.
The driver, now identified as Jerome Raheem Soogrim, 24, of S. Clay Street, pulled into a driveway in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. Soogrim pulled into the backyard and did several donuts in an attempt to get out of the yard.
Soogrim ran from the SUV and was caught in the woods by police. Officers then learned that a man had just reported his Yukon stolen from the Walmart parking lot.
Soogrim was charged with resisting police, larceny, and flee to elude arrest. He was also charged on outstanding warrants for assault on a female, breaking and entering, and second degree trespassing. Bond was set at $11,000.
