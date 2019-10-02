Driver ejected, killed after running off road, flipping car in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was ejected from a car and killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Chesterfield County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Kirkley Road near Simpson Road about two miles north of Jefferson around 10 a.m.
The driver was headed east on Kirkley Road when they ran off the road and struck an embankment, causing the car to flip over.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt when the incident happened. There were no passengers and no other vehicles involved.
The driver was not identified and no further information was released.
