Crime Stoppers: Police searching for alleged repeat tool thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the community can help them find a man accused of repeatedly stealing from home improvement stores in the Charlotte area.
Officer Blake Page from the CMPD spoke to WBTV about the investigation in an interview Tuesday.
“I’m here to really ask the community for help,” explained Page. “There’s a guy by the name of Aaron Bradley. He’s 32 years old and he’s got a problem with stealing stuff from home improvement stores.”
Page said that on several different occasions store surveillance cameras have recorded Aaron Bradley walking into businesses, taking items, and walking out without paying. The suspect has not tried to conceal his identity during the thefts.
“Most of the time, people take stuff, and conceal it before they walk out of the store. No, this guy is carrying boxes, boxes in both arms before he walks out of the store,” said Page.
Surveillance footage from one recent theft shows a man believed to be Bradley walking into a Home Depot off South Blvd in Charlotte. The video shows Bradley walk down an aisle, pick up an item and walk out of the store without paying for the item.
“He’s done it 12 times as far as we know. He could be continuing to do it now and until we are able to arrest him and take him to jail, he might keep doing it,” said Page.
He said Bradley is accused of stealing more than $7000 worth of property from local stores. Page said patrol officers and the organized retail crime task force have been looking for Bradley, but now police need the community’s help finding the suspect.
“I know somebody in the community recognizes this guy’s face. They recognize some of the video, some of the photos that are out there, so if they do recognize that face, let us know where he’s at,” said Page.
He said Bradley could be somewhere in the Charlotte city limits, somewhere in Mecklenburg County, or somewhere a surrounding county.
The Home Depot sent the following statement regarding the CMPD’s investigation:
Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.