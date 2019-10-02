Afternoon highs aim for the mid-90s over the next two days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With plenty of sunshine, the temperature continues to surge higher and higher today. By late afternoon we'll likely break a record as highs hit the middle 90s today across the Piedmont and Sandhills.
The oppressive heatwave will reach it’s peak tomorrow as high temperatures reach the upper 90s before we back off just a tad on Friday.
Meanwhile, dew points are topping out in the low 70s allowing the heat index (feels like temperature) to hit the century mark both today and tomorrow. Stay inside as much as possible and hydrate often!
A cold front will move through the region on Friday, gradually bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas. At this point, I’m forecasting low to mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected both days of the weekend.
As for much-needed rain, there’s little chance for any through Sunday, though a more important front looks to arrive late Monday bringing with it at least a chance for some showers followed by more cool air.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
