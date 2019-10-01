Woodturning classes more than just fun For Nazareth Child & Family Connection staff

Nazareth staff members pictured during the most recent class include: (left to right) Edward Brown, Della Pearson, Povalkins and Adrienne Johnson. (Source: Nazareth Child & Family Connection)
By David Whisenant | October 1, 2019 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 7:04 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several staff members from Nazareth Child & Family Connection tried their hand at woodturning recently in a class taught by Robert Povalkins. They all went home with creations they had made themselves with guidance from Povalkins.

Povalkins is the long-time maintenance supervisor at Nazareth’s Rockwell campus who has been concentrating on woodturning in retirement.

Povalkins will be teaching his craft to Nazareth employees in small groups this fall as part of the agency’s commitment to staff-bonding, communication and growth.

