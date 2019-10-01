Teens accused of shooting at officers investigating dispute over designer belt

But those weren’t fireworks the neighbor heard. Police say they were gunshots, and they struck a home just a few houses down. We went inside that couples home. The bullets were so powerful, one of them went through six walls. It stopped, hitting the ceiling of their bedroom, where the husband was asleep in bed. The other bullet is still lodged in their office room. The wife says she was reading when she heard the bullets, sounding like an explosion. She says if she had been sitting at her dining room table as she usually does, the bullet would have hit her. Luckily everyone’s okay, including the officers.