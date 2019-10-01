Record mid-week heat followed by real fall weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following another scorcher Monday, when Charlotte reached a record-tying 91°, we should fall just shy of 90° today. Clouds this morning will gradually break up and mix out with more sunshine for the afternoon hours.
With high pressure building back into the Carolinas for the mid-week period, I’m forecasting a return to record-breaking heat in the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday before we trend toward gradually cooler readings on Friday.
Keep in mind, the heat index during the afternoon hours both Wednesday and Thursday will be near 100°.
So far for 2019, we have had 81 days with 90° or hotter temperatures; the record is 88 days with 90° or hotter temperatures set in 1954. We expect to pick up at least two more days with 90° or hotter temperatures this week, but after Friday, extended weather models do not show any more 90s to develop.
A cold front will move through the region early Friday, gradually bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas.
At this point, I’m forecasting mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected both days of the weekend.
In the far North Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo poses no threat to the United States, yet may impact the United Kingdom later this week. We’re also monitoring the Caribbean Sea, where there’s a disorganized disturbance that may become better organized in time.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
