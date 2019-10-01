Phil Collins falls down, gets up, continues giving Charlotte the best show of 2019

About 10 years ago, he had surgery on his neck, an attempt to repair severe spinal issues and nerve damage as a result of years of slouching over his drum kit. He stopped drumming entirely not long after that. He had another surgery in 2015, this time on his back, and fell while he was recovering on crutches, fracturing his foot; later, he fell again, fractured another part of the same foot and eventually developing nerve damage in that foot that led to problems with his gait. In 2017, those problems caused him to fall and cut his head badly on a chair while heading to the bathroom in a hotel room in the middle of the night.