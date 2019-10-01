October heat continues - and more records could fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is now October – and the heat is still not wanting to budge!
Wednesday could again start out with some fog in spots. After that breaks, the temperatures will make a run for the mid 90s. The old record for tomorrow is 92° and the forecast high is 94°. Rain chances look slim to none.
Another record could fall on Thursday. Heat indices should be close to 100. The old record is 91° and the forecast high is 96°. Hopefully the records will stop there because Friday’s old record is 95°. We have a forecast high of 91°.
After that, we are looking at a much cooler weekend! A cold front will move through on Friday. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like much rain will accompany it but highs will scale back to the mid to upper 70s both weekend days. Still can’t find much rain though.
The best chance for rain will arrive early next week. Some model guidance is bringing in a good helping on Monday. Other guidance is keeping it a little drier. We are hoping for some relief in the form of rain but we’ll have to see as we go out in time.
Lorenzo is still a hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic. It will weaken and head northeast through the rest of the week. By Friday, it could impact the UK as a weaker tropical storm.
