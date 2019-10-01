#MollysKids: Wrap up to ‘30 Kids. 30 Stories. 30 Days.’

September is a month to remind us pediatric cancer isn’t rare, and we all need to hug children a little tighter. (Source: WBTV)
By Molly Grantham | October 1, 2019 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 4:18 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - "You have flowers in the lobby."

There aren't words to describe the impact this card has: "30 Days. 30 Stories. 30 Flowers. All different. All beautiful." It is one of the most thoughtful things ever, ever. Margaret Hayes used to live in North Carolina but moved to Florida and still follows along here on Facebook. She said she talked with Flowers Plus about sending these and the women there also follow #MollysKids and together they all made this gift happen.

Make no doubt, this past month is about the kids and their families. Thank you to each and every mom and dad who becomes willing to share their lives. You really are making a difference. People read your stories every single day - we’ve all seen thousands of comments to prove it. September is a month to remind us pediatric cancer isn’t rare, and we all need to hug children a little tighter.

Below are the links to the 30 stories this past month. They’re here to educate, help and be shared. Please feel free to do so.

-Molly

==

Sept 1: Elizabeth Brooks

Sept 2: Michelle Love

Sept 3: Brinn Andrew

Sept 4: Cashlin Izzard

Sept 5: Brayson Melton

Sept 6: TJ Anderson

Sept 7: Post from a dad

Sept 8: Jack Santos

Sept 9: FB live Levine

Sept 10: Carter Bucciero

Sept 11: John Latham

Sept 12: Ally Davis

Sept 13: Madison Fedak

Sept 14: HT Heroes

Sept 15: Mia Ferrer

Sept 16: Graphic

Sept 17: Adam Kincaid

Sept 18: Gala for RMH

Sept 19: FB Oncologist

Sept 20: Merritt Plumber

Sept 21: Addison Galloway

Sept 22: Zach Give Back

Sept 23: Griffin Cherniss

Sept 24: Seth Strickland

Sept 25: Victoria Martinsen

Sept 26: Abigale Smuda

Sept 27: Ivy/Aubree Riddle

Sept 28: Santiago Buther

Sept 29: Johannah Hayes

Sept 30: Sherry Pollex

