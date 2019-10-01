MollysKids: Wrap up to ‘30 Kids. 30 Stories. 30 Days.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - "You have flowers in the lobby."
There aren't words to describe the impact this card has: "30 Days. 30 Stories. 30 Flowers. All different. All beautiful." It is one of the most thoughtful things ever, ever. Margaret Hayes used to live in North Carolina but moved to Florida and still follows along here on Facebook. She said she talked with Flowers Plus about sending these and the women there also follow #MollysKids and together they all made this gift happen.
Make no doubt, this past month is about the kids and their families. Thank you to each and every mom and dad who becomes willing to share their lives. You really are making a difference. People read your stories every single day - we’ve all seen thousands of comments to prove it. September is a month to remind us pediatric cancer isn’t rare, and we all need to hug children a little tighter.
Below are the links to the 30 stories this past month. They’re here to educate, help and be shared. Please feel free to do so.
-Molly
Sept 1: Elizabeth Brooks
Sept 2: Michelle Love
Sept 3: Brinn Andrew
Sept 4: Cashlin Izzard
Sept 5: Brayson Melton
Sept 6: TJ Anderson
Sept 7: Post from a dad
Sept 8: Jack Santos
Sept 9: FB live Levine
Sept 10: Carter Bucciero
Sept 11: John Latham
Sept 12: Ally Davis
Sept 13: Madison Fedak
Sept 14: HT Heroes
Sept 15: Mia Ferrer
Sept 16: Graphic
Sept 17: Adam Kincaid
Sept 18: Gala for RMH
Sept 19: FB Oncologist
Sept 20: Merritt Plumber
Sept 21: Addison Galloway
Sept 22: Zach Give Back
Sept 23: Griffin Cherniss
Sept 24: Seth Strickland
Sept 25: Victoria Martinsen
Sept 26: Abigale Smuda
Sept 27: Ivy/Aubree Riddle
Sept 28: Santiago Buther
Sept 29: Johannah Hayes
Sept 30: Sherry Pollex
