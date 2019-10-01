Lancaster County leaders consider options to shut down problem businesses after deadly shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men are in custody in connection with the deadly bar shooting in Lancaster County that left two people dead and nine injured. As the investigation continues, the shooting has prompted questions about whether the bar was operating legally the night of the shooting.
In addition, the sheriff’s office is now also considering what it could take to shut a place down that creates problems before something like this happens again.
“Guns and alcohol don’t mix,” said Sheriff Barry Faile, who adds it was that concoction that led to the deadly events of September 21st at the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill.
“Anytime you have an incident like this it causes concern, and there were some things happening there that night that we didn’t like,” added Sheriff Faile.
But prior to that night, Faile says the Ole Skool night club had not really been considered a problem area and calls to the bar had been minimal.
WBTV pulled up the bar’s business license. It’s set up through the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office as a nonprofit that was operating in “good standing.” It also had an active beer & wine license through the South Carolina Department of Revenue. But the sheriff says once they were on scene investigating the shooting, they found violations.
“We want to look at the violations that were taking place that night in particular and see what was going on and what they can be charged with,” added Faile.
The sheriff wouldn’t elaborate on the specifics of the violations, but he said the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. And even though the bar wasn’t considered an issue before the shooting, the sheriff says it has led to the conversation about what they could do in the future if a county bar becomes an issue in the community.
“We just don’t have the authority to go in and shut people down and close a business,” said Faile.
Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis says that’s because Lancaster County does not issue have business licenses. Willis adds while having business licenses would allow the sheriff to pull a license, it would also mean an additional tax on local businesses while not much punishment for the violator.
“When you pull the business license the most it can be charged, if they decide to say, ‘I’m going to stay in business and continue to operate’, it’s a $500 fine,” said Willis.
Willis says that’s because that or 30 days in jail is the highest fine for a case that would end up in the magistrate court. He adds to get a business shut down, a case needs to go to circuit court under the state’s nuisance law—a process that can take months. That’s why county leaders are currently considering other options.
“There is a possibility to take a look at a county ordinance and they’re going to take a look and see if that might be an option absent a business license,” said Willis. “I just don’t know that it’s going to have the teeth that people would expect where the sheriff can just say, ‘I declare this place to be a nuisance.’ and it’s officially closed.”
Willis adds even if you closed down a business, there is still a possibility someone could legally open a new business under a new name, with the same staff. He says there’s no simple answer, but it’s an important conversation that leaders hope may help prevent a future tragedy like the one at Ole Skool bar.
