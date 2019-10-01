Kanye and Kim K come to Charlotte to help man recently released from prison with unique request

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man, who says Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West helped change his life, spoke with WBTV Tuesday.
The power couple spent time in Charlotte in May to meet the man who had just spent more than a year in solitary confinement.
That man, Paul Algarin, had written them with a unique request - help getting his two facial tattoos removed. He thought he needed to get them removed so he could change his life.
After talking with his friend, a death row inmate, he was encouraged to write a letter to Kim explaining his story.
“I sent them a picture of me and my criminal record, I just wanted to lay everything on the table as far as who I was and who I’m trying to become,” said Algarin.
Algarin says he was in prison for more than six years.
“I was in solitary for 14 months due to two stabbings that occurred that I’m not proud of, but it happened,” said Algarin.
At that time in Paul’s life - “trust none” had become his mantra, so much so he tattooed it on his face with a snake and sword going through a heart.
“I was just in the mirror looking at myself and tattoos thinking about my future,” said Algarin.
The Wests decided to help Paul and came to meet him in Charlotte at Essentials Aesthetics and Laser in Charlotte.
“That was the most surreal moment of my life,” said Lori Alessandrini, owner of Essentials Aesthetics and Laser and licensed aesthetician who helped Paul with the removal process.
She says Paul isn’t her typical client," said Alessandrini.
“When you see someone trying to make changes in their life that are going to better them you just want to be apart of that.”
So the Wests, Paul and Lori hung out in Charlotte for the day while trying to make that happen.
Paul says the removal process is very painful and will take multiple sessions, but after living through solitary confinement and now wide open to a better future, he feels it’s worth it to get to his new life.
“You don’t have to live with something the rest of your life if you don’t want to," said Alessandrini.
Paul says the letter he wrote changed a lot for him and now he hopes his story will inspire others - to write.
“I’m really at a loss for words. I’m happy to be out then I got hit with this and it was just big news," said Algarin.
Algarin is now working as a youth mentor at a nonprofit helping other people rehabilitate their lives.
