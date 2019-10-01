Kannapolis West Avenue streetscape opening event entertainment announced

Delta Fire is a cover band of five musicians with years of experience. Ray Tyson started playing guitar at age 17, and was influenced by Freddie King, the Vaughan Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, and Carlos Santana. Shemaine Pickens began her musical journey at 9 years old. She recorded her first single at age 14, and received a full vocal scholarship to Winston Salem State, where she studied Music Business. Bill Carroll wrote and performed a song that was featured on Dick Clark’s long-running “American Bandstand” TV show. He was nominated for a regional Emmy Award in 2007 for music he composed for public television. Michael Costa, from New Jersey, began playing music at age 12, and recorded with the band Red Wing at age 17. Kevin Cosgrove started playing keyboards when he was 10 years old. Although self-taught, he quickly excelled and played in many cover bands and he was a partner in a recording studio, composing and recording music for commercial videos which made him adept at many different styles of music.