‘Intentional, malicious’: Clover man faces murder in July Rock Hill crash, cops say

YORK, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Clover man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit a motorcyclist in a York County crash in July, according to police and jail records.
Joseph Anthony Rufo, 43, was booked on a murder charge at the York County jail around noon Tuesday. S.C. Highway patrol troopers said in arrest warrants that Rufo maliciously wrecked Dedrick Strain.
Strain, 25, of Lancaster, was driving a motorcycle when he was killed in a July 3 crash south of Rock Hill on U.S. 21, troopers said at the time of the crash.
Both Strain, the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and Rufo, driver of a 2014 Chevrolet SUV, were traveling south when the SUV attempted to change lanes, troopers said at the time.
But an arrest warrant filed Tuesday obtained by The Herald stated the collision was intentional. Rufo “intentionally struck the motorcycle,” the warrant states.
“The defendant maliciously struck the victim while traveling on U.S. 21 Bypass at a high rate of speed,” the arrest warrant states.
Troopers interviewed witnesses to the crash, arrest warrants show.
No motive for the collision was given in the warrant. Troopers have not released any other details on the crash investigation.
It is unclear if Rufo has a lawyer. Rufo is being held at the York County jail after he was denied bond Tuesday.
