Heat, haze and humid hang around the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As temperatures soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Carolinas today, expect mostly sunny skies along with hazy conditions through the afternoon.
High pressure will have its greatest influence our weather Wednesday and Thursday. Expect record-breaking heat as high hit the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat will be accompanied by dewpoints in the lower 70s making it feel quite tropical outside.
A slow-moving cold front will bring us some much-needed relief by the end of the workweek. This frontal passage delivers drier air and cooler temperatures, but we’ll likely have a wait a while longer for rain.
Another front will pass through the area Sunday evening into Monday, and as of right now the models suggest we’ll receive come widespread rain showers ahead of it.
In the far North Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo poses no threat to the United States, yet may impact the United Kingdom later this week. We’re also monitoring the Caribbean Sea, where there’s a disorganized disturbance that may become better organized in time.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
