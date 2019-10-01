Habitual felon in Rowan County sentenced to over 12 years in prison

On January 24, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Needmore Road in reference to a domestic call. Communications advised that the suspect left on foot with a pair of nun chucks. Deputies located the suspect, identified as Church, walking along the road. Deputies observed a shotgun sticking out from inside his clothing and located a box of Remington 20-gauge shells, a pocket knife, and a blue metal smoking pipe.