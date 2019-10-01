Habitual felon in Rowan County sentenced to over 12 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Randy Lee Church of Cooleemee was convicted on Tuesday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying concealed gun, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
According to a news release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, Church admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 112 months to a maximum of 147 months in prison.
On January 24, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Needmore Road in reference to a domestic call. Communications advised that the suspect left on foot with a pair of nun chucks. Deputies located the suspect, identified as Church, walking along the road. Deputies observed a shotgun sticking out from inside his clothing and located a box of Remington 20-gauge shells, a pocket knife, and a blue metal smoking pipe.
Church was intoxicated and began threatening deputies and beating his head against a window.
Church had previously been convicted of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony failure to register as a sex offender, and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, among other convictions.
Church is listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry in Davie County.
Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Cook stated that her office identified Church as a repeat offender at an early stage and his sentence was enhanced accordingly.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.