Freightliner laying off 100’s of workers in Mount Holly, Cleveland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Truck manufacturer Daimler is laying off hundreds of workers at two local Freightliner plants.
450 jobs are going away from the plant in Mount Holly, and another 450 will be gone at the Cleveland plant in Rowan County. The Cleveland plant employs 2878 workers and was founded in 1989.
“This leveling off in the market requires us to adjust our production levels to meet the normalized demand and therefore reduce our current build rates and employment levels at these locations,” Daimler said in a press release. “We have already witnessed some of our industry competitors making changes in their production plans and employment levels to accommodate.”
The layoffs will take place October 14.
The announcement comes a month after Daimler executives visited Rowan County to note the building of the 750,000th truck at the Cleveland facility.
